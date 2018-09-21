Comparing Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) and Accuray (ARAY)

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ: ARAY) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Accuray’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Group $15.90 million 2.93 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -2.04 Accuray $404.90 million 0.83 -$23.89 million ($0.28) -13.93

Interpace Diagnostics Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpace Diagnostics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Interpace Diagnostics Group and Accuray, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Accuray 2 2 3 0 2.14

Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 93.18%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Group is more favorable than Accuray.

Risk and Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Group has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Group and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Group -71.14% -34.58% -25.64% Accuray -5.90% -43.31% -5.26%

Summary

Interpace Diagnostics Group beats Accuray on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpace Diagnostics Group

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules. The company's customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

