Comparing Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) & BofI (BOFI)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: BOFI) and BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and BofI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00 BofI 0 2 8 0 2.80

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.78%. BofI has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than BofI.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and BofI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 23.18% 8.54% 0.81% BofI 27.87% 17.79% 1.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and BofI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $233.61 million 2.90 $51.88 million $1.29 14.03 BofI $546.02 million 4.20 $152.41 million $2.48 14.72

BofI has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares. Dime Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BofI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BofI does not pay a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of BofI shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of BofI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BofI has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BofI beats Dime Community Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About BofI

BofI Holding, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. BofI Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

