Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Holdings Increased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,906,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.7% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 6,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.81 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

