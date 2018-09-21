Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,520.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,571 shares of company stock valued at $777,535 in the last three months. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 7.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 26.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

