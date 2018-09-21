Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Pwmco LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $16,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,809.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 134,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 122,510 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 667.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,740 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.53 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.66 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 26.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

