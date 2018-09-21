Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 43,382 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 149.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $123,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 170.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,909 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $33,486.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 352 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $26,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,238 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,970. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

