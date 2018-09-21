Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. ValuEngine raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. 106,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,478. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.67 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter C. Mitchell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mitchell J. Krebs bought 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $66,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.