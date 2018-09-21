CNO Financial Group (CNO) Sees Large Volume Increase

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,655,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 1,054,827 shares.The stock last traded at $21.90 and had previously closed at $21.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,528.5% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,390,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,129,000 after buying an additional 1,337,485 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,562,000 after buying an additional 946,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,831,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,362,000 after buying an additional 895,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 186.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 742,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,494,000 after buying an additional 536,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

