CME Group (CME) Given a $184.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $184.00 target price on CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,838. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.33 and a fifty-two week high of $177.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $410,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,326,518.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,188 shares of company stock worth $4,934,232. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,011,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in CME Group by 267.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CME Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 136,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,303,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.