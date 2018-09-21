Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce ($1.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.49). Clovis Oncology reported earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.44) to ($2.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 94.28% and a negative net margin of 382.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.87.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 66.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 819.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 414.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.38. 1,613,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.01. Clovis Oncology has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.21.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

