Citigroup Trims Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Target Price to $151.00

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $164.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.82.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

PBYI opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -0.22. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $136.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 367.92% and a negative net margin of 146.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,836 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $95,380.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,520 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $651,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,179,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,311,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 307.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 271.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 50.7% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous)).

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.