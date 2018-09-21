Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (PZD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,855 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Cleantech ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 155.2% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZD opened at $44.12 on Friday. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $45.28.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

