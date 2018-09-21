Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $72.00 price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

KOF opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

