CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CIT Group from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens cut CIT Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on CIT Group in a report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.64 target price for the company.

CIT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. 45,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that CIT Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the second quarter worth $252,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the first quarter worth $373,000.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

