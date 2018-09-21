Cisco Systems (CSCO) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $48.64 and last traded at $48.32, with a volume of 878723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

