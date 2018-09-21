Churchill Downs (CHDN) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN opened at $278.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $198.90 and a 12-month high of $314.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 308,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after buying an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 6,355.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 222,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,449,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.