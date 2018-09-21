Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 23,004,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169,592 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after purchasing an additional 488,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.09.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

