China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 95.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 32.4% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHL opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $53.23.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.1631 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from China Mobile’s previous special dividend of $1.01. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is presently 50.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

