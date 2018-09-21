China Eastern Airlines (CEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Eastern Airlines’ FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

CEA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CEA opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.62. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

