Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 69,364 Shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (ECR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eclipse Resources were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,964,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,838,570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 159,937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 28.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 716,264 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,199,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 499,478 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eclipse Resources by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,501 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECR opened at $1.30 on Friday. Eclipse Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Eclipse Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.53 million. sell-side analysts predict that Eclipse Resources Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eclipse Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Capital One Financial raised Eclipse Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eclipse Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

