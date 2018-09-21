Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Coherent, Inc. (COHR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 814.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $356,022,000 after acquiring an additional 119,540 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 57.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,582,000 after buying an additional 400,681 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 813,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,171,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 6.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 635,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Coherent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (down from $242.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $215.00 price target on shares of Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.66 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.31 million. Coherent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.86, for a total transaction of $2,364,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,929.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories.

