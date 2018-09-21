Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW opened at $52.07 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.93.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

