Chevron Co. (CVX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.40 Billion

Analysts expect Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) to post $43.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.19 billion. Chevron reported sales of $36.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $166.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.72 billion to $170.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $170.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $164.44 billion to $176.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.17.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,845,916. The stock has a market cap of $229.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $133.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $99,739,000. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $673,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

