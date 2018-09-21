Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.27.
Shares of CRL stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $554,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
