Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.27.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a twelve month low of $96.70 and a twelve month high of $132.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $554,554.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

