CEVA (CEVA) & First Solar (FSLR) Head to Head Contrast

CEVA (NASDAQ: FSLR) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CEVA alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CEVA and First Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 2 6 0 2.75 First Solar 3 5 9 0 2.35

CEVA presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.81%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.52%. Given First Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than CEVA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CEVA and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $87.51 million 7.31 $17.02 million $0.80 36.31 First Solar $2.94 billion 1.79 -$165.61 million $2.59 19.42

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 5.87% 2.43% 2.16% First Solar -8.35% 4.12% 3.09%

Volatility and Risk

CEVA has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Its technologies are licensed in the form of intellectual property (IP), which is used for the design, manufacture, market, and sale of application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to wireless, consumer electronics, and automotive companies for incorporation into various end products. The company designs and licenses DSP cores in the form of a hardware description language definition; DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in cellular handsets, machine to machine type devices and base stations RAN, wired communications, advanced imaging, computer vision, audio/voice/ sensing, and IoT applications; and development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. Its products are primarily deployed in various markets, such as smartphones, tablets, drones, surveillance cameras, wearables, automotive ADAS, and industrial IoT applications, as well as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connected consumer and medical products. CEVA, Inc. licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators. The Systems segment provides turn-key photovoltaic solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.