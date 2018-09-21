Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Shares of AAXN opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.74 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $152,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $493,443.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,834.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,297 shares of company stock worth $2,493,815 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

