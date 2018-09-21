Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $258,000 in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (FTA)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd (BMV:FTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000.

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Value Opp Fnd has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th.

