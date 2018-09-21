Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 77.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.52 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Santander downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

