Celsion (CLSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Celsion is dedicated to the development and commercialization of oncology drugs including tumor-targeting treatments using focused heat energy in combination with heat activated drug delivery systems. Celsion has research, license or commercialization agreements with leading institutions such as the National Institutes of Health, Duke University Medical Center, University of Hong Kong, North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System. “

Get Celsion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,766. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.19). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,479.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.99%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Celsion worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.