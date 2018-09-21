Cellectis SA (CLLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 281.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 18.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,240,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,949,000 after purchasing an additional 647,164 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $3,098,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 223.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100,515 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its position in Cellectis by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 548,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $620,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,573. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.83. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

