Caterpillar (CAT) Raised to “Outperform” at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.
CAT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $173.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65,929 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.
