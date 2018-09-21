Caterpillar (CAT) Raised to “Outperform” at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

CAT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.64. The stock had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,735,000 after purchasing an additional 65,929 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 37,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

