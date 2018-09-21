Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $142,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. Its product candidates include Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome; is in Phase III clinical trial to treat congenital myasthenic syndromes; and is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with spinal muscular atrophy type 3.

