Castleark Management LLC Takes Position in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 534,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.22% of Noble as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TVR Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter worth $2,486,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Noble by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 194,299 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Noble by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noble during the 2nd quarter worth $12,669,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Noble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,777,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Noble from $4.70 to $5.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Seaport Global Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Noble in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

NE opened at $6.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.26. Noble Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 81.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

