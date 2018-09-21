Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ensco Plc (ESV)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 581,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 10,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ensco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ensco during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ensco during the first quarter worth $149,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ensco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. HSBC cut Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.49 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

NYSE ESV opened at $7.70 on Friday. Ensco Plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ensco Plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

