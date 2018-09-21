Castleark Management LLC Invests $5.22 Million in EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 432,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $131,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $144,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $10.95 on Friday. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.42.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.24 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EZPW shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

