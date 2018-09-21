Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAST. BidaskClub cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

NASDAQ TAST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. 631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.29 million, a P/E ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $303.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.21 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul R. Flanders sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $122,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,544.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William E. Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,978.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,439 shares of company stock worth $1,000,769. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 79.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 40.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 807 Burger King restaurants located in 17 states of the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

