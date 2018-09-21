Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 27.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,164 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,733,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 184,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 68,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,543,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,449,000 after buying an additional 319,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Carnival from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CCL stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

