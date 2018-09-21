Carnival (CCL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carnival have underperformed the industry in the past year. We are further discouraged by the lower fiscal 2018 earnings outlook provided by the company. An increase in fuel costs have been denting the company’s margins of late. Also, adverse forex translations, higher costs and other macroeconomic issues in key operating regions remain headwinds. Consequently, the consensus estimate for earnings have also remained stable of the past month, limiting the company’s upside earnings potential. However, given the burgeoning demand for cruise travel, the addition of new ships to its fleet bodes well.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCL. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Carnival to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Carnival has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 213.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,262.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

