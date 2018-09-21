Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,332,187 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,485,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 74,343.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 26.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 500,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 103,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 40.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 443,874 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $152,227,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Nomura raised their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $369.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $411.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Guggenheim set a $430.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.54.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $298.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 50.84% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

