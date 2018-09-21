Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PolyOne Co. (POL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in PolyOne during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PolyOne by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $872,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

