Cardtronics (CATM) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardtronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Shares of CATM stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.03 million. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $755,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Rossi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardtronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cardtronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cardtronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

