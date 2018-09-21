Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Shares Up -3.2%

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.10. 26,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,031,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $879.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.90.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $394,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,392 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $980,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

