Capital One Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Noble Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32.

NBL has been the topic of several other research reports. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NBL opened at $30.27 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Noble Energy had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $924,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Noble Energy by 656.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

