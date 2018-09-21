Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Hold Rating for athenahealth (ATHN)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $145.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

“Growth at ATHN appears to be slowing. athena’s top-line growth has certainly decelerated, as evidenced by the decline in bookings for 1Q18. Bookings picked up in 2Q18 but it remains to be seen if that is sustainable. ATHN’s KLAS Research scores for Collector and Clinicals have held up well. It remains to be seen if the company’s efforts to expand into the hospital market and population health will pay dividends. Nonetheless, the magnitude of the margin expansion in 1H18 demonstrates the inherent leverage in the recurring revenue model, in our view. We reiterate our Neutral rating on the shares.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup set a $160.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on athenahealth from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $160.00 price objective on athenahealth and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered athenahealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.57.

athenahealth stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.19. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,431. athenahealth has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. athenahealth had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that athenahealth will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in athenahealth by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 51,002 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in athenahealth during the 1st quarter worth $12,511,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in athenahealth by 2,546.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in athenahealth by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

