Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) a $150.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.11.

NBIX traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,772. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1428.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 455.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,333,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc operates as a product based bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company product includes INGREZZA. Neurocrine Biosciences was founded by Kevin C.

