Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $389,000 in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,706,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $72.76 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $60.18 and a 1-year high of $73.71.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

