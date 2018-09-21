Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,408,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,103,000 after buying an additional 799,164 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,471,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after buying an additional 558,212 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 266,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,808,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,886,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,794,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $609,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,802.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.08 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

