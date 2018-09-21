Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,113 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Dougherty & Co downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 248.11, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.80%. research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $70,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,834.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,297 shares of company stock worth $2,493,815. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

