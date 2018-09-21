Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 141.3% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 109,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $14.10 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2365 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.