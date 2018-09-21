Cambridge Cognition (COG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LON COG opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.79) on Wednesday. Cambridge Cognition has a 12-month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 169 ($2.20).

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported GBX (5) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a negative net margin of 12.12%.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Cognition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Cognition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.